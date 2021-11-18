Jorie Graham

Are we
extinct yet. Who owns
the map. May I
look. Where is my
claim. Is my history
verifiable. Have I
included the memory
of the animals. The animals’
memories. Are they
still here. Are we
alone. Look
the filaments
appear. Of memories. Whose? What was
land
like. Did it move
through us. Something says nonstop
are you here
are your ancestors
real do you have a
body do you have
yr self in
mind can you see yr
hands – have you broken it
the thread – try to feel the
pull of the other
end – make sure
both ends are
alive when u pull to
try to re-enter
here. A raven
has arrived while I
am taking all this
down. In-
corporate me it
squawks. It hops
closer along the low stone
wall. Do you remember
despair its coming
closer says. I look
at him. Do not
hurry I say but
he’s tapping the stone
all over with his
beak. His coat is
sun. He looks
carefully at me bc
I’m so still &
eager. He sees my
loneliness. Cicadas
begin. Is this a real
encounter I ask. Of the old
kind. When there were
ravens. No
says the light. You
are barely here. The
raven left a
long time ago. It
is travelling its thread its
skyroad forever now, it knows
the current through the
cicadas, which you cannot hear
but which
close over u now. But is it not
here I ask looking up
through my stanzas.
Did it not reach me
as it came in. Did
it not enter here
at stanza eight – & where
does it go now
when it goes away
again, when I tell you the raven is golden,
when I tell you it lifted &
went, & it went.
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.