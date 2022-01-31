Jorie Graham

I left the protection
of my plan & my
thinking. I let my self
go. Is this hope I
thought. Light fled.
We have a world
to lose I thought.
Summer fled. The
waters rose. How
do I organise
myself now. How do I
find sufficient
ignorance. How do I
not summarise
anything. Is this mystery,
this deceptively complex
lack of design. No sum
towards which to strive. No
general truth. None.
How do I go without
accuracy. How do I
go without industry.
No north or
south. What shall I
disrupt. How find
the narrowness. The
rare ineffable
narrowness. Far below
numbers. Through and behind
alphabets and their hiving, swarming – here,
these letters. I
lean forward
looking for the anecdote
which leads me closer to
the nothing. I do not
lack ideas. I do not
fail to see
how pieces
fall together. I do
not fail to be
a human companion
to the human. I am
not sceptical. I
am seeking to enter the in-
conspicuous. Where the stems
of the willows
bend when I
step. There is dream in
them I think. There is
desire. From this height
above the ground I see
too much. I need
to get down, need to
get out of the reach
of the horizon. Are
these tracks from this
summer or how many years
ago. Are these
grasses come again now,
new. This is being
remembered. Even as it
erases itself it does not
erase the thing
it was. And gave you.
No one can tell the whole story.
