Jorie Graham

I am writing this in code because I cannot speak or say

the thing. The thing which should be, or I so wish

could be

plumbed fathomed disinterred from this silence, this ever thickening

silence through which, once, the long thin stalks & stems, first

weaker weeds then branching &

stiffening, steadying &

suddenly sturdier –

strong enough to carry the seen – the seeming autocorrect reminds me –

the meaning my mind offers rushing in here

such that I must pull it back here –

grew. They, or is it it

grew. I

turn to the dead more now,

clearer every day as I approach them,

there in their silky layers of

silence, their wide almost waveless ocean

rolling under their full moon,

swells striating the horizonless backdrop,

extending what seems like forever

in that direction –

though what can forever mean where there is

no space no time. I breathe

that in

and stare at it. I breathe,

I have an in and

out. I should have mentioned earlier this autocorrected to

breed. I had thought to ignore it but what a strange thing

how we expanded,

spread ourselves in smaller and smaller bits

across the natural world

until we were so thin with participation we

fell away.

Remember the code says the away.

But I was saying

how finally the rain will come. Finally it will I say in the code – &

you do intuit my meaning do you

not. It is a rain I have waited for all my life –

why do I see it only

now for what it

is – yes bronze as the sun tries to hang on –

then all these platinums braiding its freedoms,

coursing to find every crevice, loosen every

last stitch &

go in. It will touch everything. It will make more of the

more. More says my baffled soul, yes more.

It will push itself through & more deeply through till all must grow.

And yet we pray for it.

We thought it would never come.

Something did come says the code.

But it did not come.

Not in reality.

We thought it was an ideal.

Therefore it must come.

But it did not come.

How I wish I could say free. And yet we are not free it

seems. Or are we.

Each word I use I have used before.

Yet it is not used, is it? It is not used up, is it? Because what is in it stays

hidden. And the words

appear again as if

new. Rain, I say. Rain now.

And the black ocean shows itself in infinite detail because of the moon.

No matter that all is not lit.

Much remains because much remains hidden.

And you, are you there in the hidden.

Nothing is rare.

All gleams.

And you there, gather these words up now & store them as seed.

Wait for the next rain.

In the world we lost there are those who knew if the lifesaving

rain would

come in time – if it would

actually fall – not pass us by again as a prediction, as

mist. They knew from

the birds. I

am still here with the birds for this while longer.

I do not know what they say.

Dust rises.

Evening sets.

I listen to the chatter.

I remember the clatter of sudden rain. The clapping of it onto the

hard soil.

The birds roost.

Among them a silence now & one singer briefly singing. Then silence.

We must all wait together.

There is no way to know.

It did not come.