Jorie Graham

They ask me why. They ask me again

why. Why the last of. Why the last of

a time. See, it curls up in the doorway & is

the doorway. Then wind and snow and time – your only time –

curl up in it. Then the howling. It’s saying

see, here, in this doorway, look respectfully, it is yr cage. Saying here is

yr opening

that cannot be

filled, these holes where yr ears

should be, where yr eyes shld be, everything

blows through – yr set of wrong answers, yr insufficient offerings,

something not even fire could

burn – all exhalation, sprawl, flow – emptiness

making of itself a shape for a while,

why a while – because a while – that

is the subject – cannot be depicted – u

hold your hands up thinking u are

opened, u are not – u are still shut – completely shut – all

must go through u – shriek, mutter yr

name, no one

can hear u – it’s yr cage, it’s leaking everywhere, lacking

everything – the shape of poverty is time, the form of time is

poverty, we

starve, you’ve no idea how fast we

starve. Are we lost? Isn’t it just waiting. Just like

waiting. Full of waiting? Look, a little sunlight strikes this sill, these

bars, they gleam. It’s even a bit

beautiful – isn’t

it – this dream of being held while the light flows

through us. Look at that latch.

This is America look close. No one wants u

to struggle. Sit still. Wait. Feel about,

they must have left food. They usually do. My

home, you can say. Grip the bars and feel their tenderness. They mean

well. They mean

to keep you safe. That’s why they

shine the way they do. Maybe they’re

angels the wind screams coming and going. Maybe there’s a string & if u

pull it hard a bulb will light

somewhere up there, there might be

stairs, an exit up, but no,

don’t think, you cannot turn, don’t

crane. That rotting smell is of the too-much-thought.

Did that. Sacrificed that. Centuries. We’re done. Are we not

done. Lick your fingers. Keep

your feet warm. This is home now. No more

voyaging. That’s over now.

You have made the exchange.

You have made the agreement re wildness,

remember? You traded it in, your tongue,

remember? In here it’s all about the littlest

trick you’ve learned, remember? You

are just supposed to say yes. Just that. You say it well

without a tongue. And you must train

yr listening now. Not much

to hear but there cld still be

just enough: as in hear this: the moment after. Your moment

after. Touch it. Go ahead. After what?

It does not matter after what. It’s just the after. Yes

it hurts. What do you mean by

forgotten. I mean

not enough. Who is this

speaking. I am the not enough. I am

all you have said. I am yr passageway. You are being shoved

thru – as if swaying they would like u to say, as if

dancing – oh dancing – but no, you are shoved

thru – the mind can’t help – wonder fingers the

lock – latch says feel me, says

u are being recorded,

put your hands where I can see them,

where are your hands where are your eyes,

give yourself up, comply, quickly comply, the wind can’t do a

thing, the light can’t see, the blossoming exit-wound keeps hissing sing.