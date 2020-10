For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Joanna Biggs Diary: The only girl in the moshpit

Ian Patterson The Body in the Library Is Never Our Own

Arts of Dying: Literature and Finitude in Medieval England by D. Vance Smith.

The Lockhart Plot: Love, Betrayal, Assassination and Counter-­Revolution in Lenin’s Russia by Jonathan Schneer.

Art Is a Tyrant: The Unconventional Life of Rosa Bonheur by Catherine Hewitt.

Think, Write, Speak: Uncollected Essays, Reviews, Interviews and Letters to the Editor by Vladimir Nabokov, edited by Brian Boyd and Anastasia Tolstoy.

Republic in Peril: American Empire and the Liberal Tradition by David Hendrickson.

Please enable Javascript

This site requires the use of Javascript to provide the best possible experience. Please change your browser settings to allow Javascript content to run.