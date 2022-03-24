Linda Gregerson

There’s the irony intended and the irony added like

icing on top: fill the air with

sweetness, scented-soap-on-a-

plinth, while the rains come down and be gone

within a twelvemonth. As

​​​​​​​ the sculptor proposed. But the rains

​​​​​​​ were slow to come that year

and the public less fickle than planned and so

this butcher-on-horseback, copy of a copy, stood

​​​​​​​ for forty-eight months

​​​​​​​ in eloquent tribute, limb

by limb, to the powers of necrosis. When I saw

him first I was baffled by the strutwork,

​​​​​​​ the sticking-out, simplified

​​​​​​​ bones of steel that should

have been covered by flesh. Prosthetics-made-

political? I was only half mistaken.

​​​​​​​ The prince (he was of course

​​​​​​​ a prince) had been the hero

of Culloden, thus Sweet William to his fellow

defenders-of-England. Hence

​​​​​​​ the statue. Hence,

​​​​​​​ as will happen from time to time

when we finally look at aftermath, the hundred

years of empty plinth. The hundred and more. I

​​​​​​​ simplified. So much

​​​​​​​ for the link between memory

and shame. But this talking-to-the-past knowing

better, which (we’ve read the statistics we’ve

​​​​​​​ some of us walked the battlefields)

​​​​​​​ we have to imagine we do, at least

the knowing part, is quite another thing than knowing-

better-in-time. First roundshot, then grapeshot, then

​​​​​​​ hand-to-hand on marshy

​​​​​​​ ground where, as they had been

trained to do, the English in formation thrust their

bayonets not forward but into the enemy on the

​​​​​​​ right. And then

​​​​​​​ the butchery in the highlands.

I have a hunch, despite

what they tell me on Wiki, that the tactic at Culloden

​​​​​​​ wasn’t new at all. Some

​​​​​​​ Scythian surely or Roman-in-

Gaul had thought of that angle before? Whereas

I tend to trust the news release: the scented

​​​​​​​ soap provided etc by

​​​​​​​ Scented Soaps etc which you

can purchase at your local shop. The arts and the

ever-in-need-of-augmentation art of patching up

​​​​​​​ public subsidy.

​​​​​​​ The lead-and-gilt original

was paid for by a single admiring donor while

the donor’s troops (he too was a leader of men)

​​​​​​​ were shipped to Ireland in rags.

​​​​​​​ Provisions, it seems, had gone

​​​​​​​astray. As will attention. For every harm

I manage to hold in mind I let a hundred slip.