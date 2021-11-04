Maureen N. McLane

all day
personifying plants
Evil Nettle
Fascist Weed
boing boing
I do not want you
matter out of place
I rip you out
I favour the desired
the useful to me to me to me!
meanwhile stars doing themselves
in the sky
insouciant celebrity
assholes they don’t care
why don’t they care
don’t they
Cassiopeia angling the sky
open triangles mouths and teeth
of vanity, grief
but where, where is the belt
of Orion and where can we see
the once-in-a-lifetime
comet
I am feeling Babylonian
I am feeling antediluvian
I am thinking Noah `
should take us aboard
but we would be extra cargo
there are worlds
and worlds to come
hello! we say
from this one
