Ghaith Abdul-Ahad conveys something of Armenia’s use of force, ethnic cleansing and cultural genocide to erase all traces of Azerbaijanis’ presence in Karabakh, where they have lived for centuries (LRB, 17 June). However, his article creates an illusion of balance while advancing a false Armenian narrative. He distorts the history of Karabakh by depicting it as part of the ancient Armenian kingdom. Karabakh is and has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan. In 1923, the Soviets had the region’s permanent ties with Azerbaijan in mind when they decided that Nagorno-Karabakh would remain part of Azerbaijan SSR.

Abdul-Ahad mentions Armenians fleeing their homes during last year’s military operations (many of them returned to Karabakh after the signing of the Trilateral Agreement in November), but does not mention the million Azerbaijanis forced to flee Armenian aggression between 1988 and 1994, who were denied the right to return to their homes during the subsequent occupation and cannot now return to the liberated territories because of the mines left behind by Armenia during the occupation. More than 120 Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers have been killed by mines since the end of hostilities; on 4 June, an anti-tank mine explosion in liberated Kalbajar killed two journalists and a state official.

It is also disappointing that while Abdul-Ahad dedicates several paragraphs to the Sumgayit disturbances of 1988, which left 32 people dead (26 Armenian and six Azerbaijanis), he has only a few words to say about the worst massacre of the war, at Khojaly, where 613 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and mutilated by Armenians.

‘Reconciliation is hardly possible while Armenian prisoners of war are still being held,’ Abdul-Ahad writes. Despite Armenia’s efforts to present them as such, the Armenians detained by the Azerbaijani authorities are not considered prisoners of war under international humanitarian law and are liable under the criminal law of Azerbaijan. A few weeks ago, the European Court of Human Rights rejected Armenia’s request for the immediate release of eleven Armenian nationals currently detained in Azerbaijan.