Maureen N. McLane

Everywhere/today

the irises insisted

on waving their blue flags

Hairy tongued things

with mouths

hanging open

as if to fuck the air

O la la la spring

& dying

the usual song

‘Every flower in a garden/is a sign

of a complete failure’

the landscape designer declared

Why not salute the trees

They take a long time to die

& then can die only half way

for a long time

for a long time

be half alive