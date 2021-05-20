Maureen N. McLane

Everywhere/today
the irises insisted
on waving their blue flags
Hairy tongued things
with mouths
hanging open
as if to fuck the air
O la la la spring
& dying
the usual song
‘Every flower in a garden/is a sign
of a complete failure’
the landscape designer declared
Why not salute the trees
They take a long time to die
& then can die only half way
for a long time
for a long time
be half alive
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.