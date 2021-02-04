Vol. 43 No. 3 · 4 February 2021
Story

Harriet Mounce

Diane Williams

252 words

I was able to get Harriet Mounce to shriek and I think I must have thought any shriek would do.

When she first stood there naked, I remember she was solemn or she looked annoyed or was she really pained? But she did seem to like me. The cues – she had really focused her eyes on me and she had smiled while on her haunches by the hearth a bit earlier.

Because she is a brunette, the sight of the crop of red hair above her pubis surprised me very much.

So how do I put this?

Her raptures aside, she lost interest in me quickly, although she sent me notes and letters. She said she knew that the tragedy of losing her would be a shock for me – that I am always in her mind in a nice way – that is, my personal sorrow is present for her. I should please accept her deepest sympathy – that she cannot help sending me her understanding sympathy.

*

There was just so much pleasure in store when I was a boy and I was resourceful.

Once a year my brother and I sneaked into a fair where they handed out free samples of our favorite sweets and we were gifted with these strips of aluminum from a toothpaste company!

If you ran your thumbnail across the strip – you could hear a voice singing Use Vademecum!

The woman sang the words quickly or I could get to her to croak this out slowly, over and over.

