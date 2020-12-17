Tobias Gregory points out the moment in As You Like It where Phebe quotes Marlowe’s Hero and Leander (LRB, 19 November). This is one of the very few instances in Shakespeare where he attributes a quotation, albeit in a coded fashion. Phebe addresses the quotation to a ‘Dead Shepherd’, clearly Marlowe, the recently deceased author of ‘The Passionate Shepherd’. Such attributions were rare in the early modern period, when vernacular commonplaces, or quotations, were largely valued for their transferability rather than their sources. Gregory misses this conscious irregularity, as he does the interestingly subversive practices of quotation that Marlowe and Shakespeare, and particularly Shakespeare in relation to Marlowe, developed elsewhere.

The humanist education systems of the time prioritised the kind of commonplacing of which Phebe’s verbatim quotation is an example – an analogy was often made with flower picking. Yet in the 1590s Shakespeare and Marlowe – who were both disillusioned products of such educations, having (luckily for us) failed to obtain the jobs serving the state the system intended and instead ended up as struggling writers – also engage with more wholesale modes of quotation, which tend to analogise texts as bodies. Imagining texts as bodies produces a corresponding anxiety about dismemberment, which makes anonymous humanist quotation a fraught practice. While a flower is a part of a whole meaningful in itself, a dismembered foot is neither aesthetically valuable nor has much to say for itself. This shift in analogy repositions quotation as violence.

The most notable product of this alternative model of quotation is arguably the relationship of Shakespeare’s Richard II (1595) to Marlowe’s Edward II (1593). Shakespeare’s structural quotation of the relationships, themes and characters of Marlowe’s play projects an integrative and unified model of quotation, rather than just plucking verbal flowerings. Here, Shakespeare draws closer to Milton’s similarly radical practice of wholesale imitation rather than commonplacing: a compelling example of how writers innovate while imitating.