Ange Mlinko

September in the Capital

It’s an adulterer’s town, you see,

with warrens – if not warrants –

everywhere … stairs to a conspiracy

of fountains foiling the hearing

(while raking in the hush money)

… cul-de-sacs, a low clearing

where the costliest bottle decants

inside steakhouses, doorways’

velvet drapes imparting olés;

the lacquered black of sport

utility vehicles awaiting an escort,

if not a suited-up and damned

soon-to-be-subpoenaed maenad …

And all this complements

implacable monuments

at the ends of sightlines

to single-point perspectives –

massive pillars and paradigms

of statues and glyphs

dating back to temples and herms –

plus the bollards and berms

in the event of a truck bomb scare.

Fair enough that bringing her there,

then, you would feel served,

and falter, and be unnerved …

The sky of light concrete,

the rained-on concrete below,

the scuttling, indiscreet,

when accosting the hotel window

in a vague sort of recon

you beheld the street corner

where a lonely number met

a single letter of the alphabet.

Bees in Cider

It was a bouffant bee, almost as big as the rose it lit on –

and that’s the point: so late in the season was it, that

‘remontant’ – reblooming through the summer –

any blossom now was a shrunken simulacrum. So I lit on

the issue of all this sunshine leading to overproduction:

the roses I had counted in their furibund overproduction

showing diminishing returns. Something was out of joint

about the whole project, the projection of éclat

out of proportion to the product, which the bee imbibes,

the bouffant bee, with its understated point,

and those waxen wings that soften like a Roman tablet –

those waxen wings dissolving in light – whereas in Sumer

it was wet clay with its right-to-left writing,

and Greece, stone with its left-to-right writing

(like characters driving to or back from the sea), on lit,

depending on the home ground of farflung scribes

deriving a style or stylus or maillot or mallet –

but now it is late for a bee to be supping at the last ember

of an evening somersaulting from sepia to auburn

and the rose to be remontant as rain makes a sweep

(water tutoring me, or tutoyant, as they say in Dieppe:

on intimate terms), so late in the day that lodgers

leaving their rentals shrink to traces in beermakers’ ledgers.