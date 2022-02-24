Rae Armantrout

1

It could have started like this.

My mother took me to fabric shops when I was a kid.

I would wander through the tall bolts dazed, reading

fortunes in the colours.

2

White

papier-mâché

of the mock-orange flower

on its many stems.

Lavender, as an afterthought, necrotic –

carried interest.

Ochre

like sunset in LA,

like dehydration.

The popular mauve-grey

which blends

indifference with innocence.

3

One is chosen

above her sisters.

One tells a troll

to eat his brothers.

An imp gives one

a way to spin

yellow into patronage.

One frills a frill

again and again.

No in order.

No as if.