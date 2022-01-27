Fiona Benson

On the fifth day, we took him to the King

to be received. The Queen was beside herself.

She intoned constantly under her breath,

part-lullaby, part-charm, words bubbling

out of her mouth like water from a spring

in the language of her home, not hard to understand –

the cloak-you-from-harm, the defects-invisible,

shining in the eyes’ charm, the paternal love

and fidelity charm, the song of may-he-know-you-for-his-own,

and most of all the beloved, be calm; you are safe, you are mine.

We’d know these songs in whatever language they were sung.

She wouldn’t put the infant down, kept tucking

the cloths in round his head. No good.

He rarely showed an interest in his offspring now;

somebody must have tipped him off.

He ordered the child unwrapped for his inspection.

When he saw its bulging skull and long face

he stepped back: blood-drained and staggered.

He declared the child deformed, ordered it exposed

on the city road, wanted it gone.

Then he turned on the Queen. Called her whore,

called the child an illegitimate.

At first we thought we’d misheard when he started to scream

that she’d fucked his precious bull –

the white one, come from the sea,

that this was their progeny,

but he went on and on, his face dark with blood,

spittling, white foam gathering at the corners

of his lips, the veins in his neck

standing out like monstrous umbilical ropes,

bellowing, bull-whore, cattle-mother.

The Queen stood pale and quiet for a long time,

then began to motion with her arms as if calling to the gods,

began swirling them round her in a strange dance

at which he stiffened.

Her keening began to swell and fill the hall,

the hairs on our arms and necks prickled

as we shivered. When he was completely quiet

she said in the language of our island:

hurt this child and I will not be responsible for your pain

or healing. Then she picked up the infant

and left. We scurried after, kept guard

over her chambers, waited for what would come next.