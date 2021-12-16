As the author of the ‘damning internal report’ referred to by Bernadette Wren, I was one of several people to draw attention to concerns about the Tavistock Gender Identity Development Service (LRB, 2 December). In 2018, between a quarter and a third of the staff working in GIDS sought me out in my role as academic and clinical staff representative on the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust’s council of governors.

Wren writes that any ‘genuine disquiet’ about failings at GIDS should have been reported ‘through the institutional channels that exist to oversee and regulate clinical work’. But it was. And there’s no question that it was ‘genuine’. Before members of GIDS staff approached me, they had already raised their concerns with their managers; with the trust’s Speak Up guardian; with Sonia Appleby, the trust’s child safeguarding lead; with the trust’s medical director and with the CEO. It was clear that they had been intimidated and sometimes threatened and were anxious about the repercussions of approaching their staff representative.

This climate of intimidation was not recorded in the Care Quality Commission report of 2016, to which Wren refers, but it is spelled out clearly in the commission’s report of 2021, of which she makes no mention. CQC 2021 also rates GIDS as ‘inadequate’, the lowest rating a healthcare provider can receive. Intimidation at GIDS was confirmed by the findings of an employment tribunal in September, which awarded Appleby £20,000 and criticised the trust for mishandling the issues she raised, including the active encouragement of young children to transition ‘without effective scrutiny of their circumstances’. For the record, the trust also tried (unsuccessfully) to prevent my report going before the governors and initiated disciplinary proceedings against me.

The escalation of referrals to GIDS – from 138 in 2011 to 2748 in 2019-20 – led to enormous pressure on the service, with children and young people (CYP) being put on a procedural pathway without the possibility of comprehensive clinical assessment; GIDS became a gateway to medical intervention. Patients and often their families felt it was their duty to give the ‘right answers’ in consultations in order to secure a prescription. As the staff representative, I heard from many members of the GIDS team that they were accused of transphobia when they raised questions about children being started on puberty blockers.

In the young patient group that GIDS took on, there is significant co-morbidity. Autism rates vary from 15 to 30 per cent, and there is strong evidence of depression, severe family problems and historical trauma: for example, sexual abuse in the maternal line, triggering dramatic conflicts around sexuality that are transmitted to the index child. Many CYP who came to GIDS were gender non-conforming gay or lesbian children. For a number of reasons, including pressure from family and peers, they could not accept their sexuality and developed an internalised homophobia, manifested as hatred or rejection of their sexual bodies – a devastating condition, including for the clinician faced with it. Yet sexuality and sexual orientation were largely under-discussed in the service, having been displaced by an overriding preoccupation with gender. I still stand by lesbian and gay GIDS staff whose concerns about under-explored medical transitioning in these children were summarily dismissed within the service.

Wren alludes to ‘subsequent feelings of regret’ on the part of patients who have transitioned. Detransitioners are a rapidly growing group, many of them young lesbians and gays, who now ‘regret’ the irreversible damage to their bodies, as in the case of Keira Bell (no relation, contrary to rumour), and the consequences of assessments which affirmed, rather than explored, the nature of their gender dysphoria. There is in any case much concern about the effects of puberty blockers on bone, brain and psychological development. In the early days of GIDS, most children desisted. Now 98 per cent move on to opposite sex hormones (with irreversible consequences, some known, others not), while an unknown proportion go to surgery.

Bell v. Tavistock, the judicial review Wren refers to, raised serious criticisms of GIDS governance: lack of follow-up, absence of data on co-morbidity or on how many patients were proceeding to surgery. But the judgment itself was confined to the issue of consent, and the judges determined that CYP were not in a position to consent. When the Court of Appeal overturned this judgment in September, it did not give an opinion on whether CYP can or cannot consent. Instead it took the view that the Divisional Court lacked the authority to reach such a judgment. By analogy, if a court finds that an official who had issued a traffic fine had no authority to do so, this would have no bearing on whether or not the offence had been committed.

The case in the Family Court that Wren discusses also turned on the question of consent, on this occasion that of the parents. As Wren explains, Justice Lieven ruled that court authorisation was not required if the parents consented – and the clinician and child agreed – to treatment with puberty blockers. In Wren’s view, this ruling ‘implicitly confirms that prescribing puberty blockers to under-16s does not constitute harm or risk of harm to the child’. I don’t agree. And neither did Justice Lieven, who was also one of the judges who heard the judicial review. She made it clear that the nature of a Family Court hearing, in which no opposing side of the argument is put forward, limited the scope of her judgment. ‘All parties agreed,’ she stated, that ‘I was in effect bound by Bell’ – i.e. Bell v. Tavistock – ‘and that they were not seeking to argue before me that any part of it was wrong … I should be entirely clear that even if I was not in effect bound by Bell, I self-evidently entirely agree with its analysis and conclusions, having been one member of the Divisional Court.’ Nothing in her judgment, she stated, ‘is intended to depart, to even the smallest extent, from anything that was said in Bell’.