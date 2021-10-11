Sam Riviere

In memoriam D.C. Berman

So he could be less pained,

perusing his library of fleas

as his antique gaze brushes everyone in the audience

once – even you – placid, bland,

then on to some untelegraphed point without,

the jungle glow: a tremolo arm bent lagoonwards.

His fingers, thick as bottlenecks,

crowfooted like sofa leather,

pinch fur, know bough and scruff

but never ash or maple, fretted and strung, never a rope.

The brow is hunkered like a natural uncle’s,

mastering the chorus of nocturnal effects

above a face that doesn’t slacken, but is simple instrument

of will downtuned to environment. With no studio fade

the night here is input without cessation, susurrous, circuitous . . .

Reverb returns as eye-flare, tree-swell, rain-fog,

a column of starlight that ups and walks

to the acoustic pool, weirdly clear of distortions.