Paul Flewers, making the case for a radical political tradition in Anglo-Catholicism, gives the example of Conrad Noel, the ‘Red Vicar of Thaxted’ (Letters, 9 September). Noel was appointed to Thaxted in 1910 by the patron of the benefice, Daisy, Countess of Warwick, a socialite turned socialist. Two years earlier, she had appointed Edward Maxted to nearby Tilty, another living in her gift. The son of a tinsmith, Maxted had himself been apprenticed to the trade. He then left for Canada, where he earned enough money to put himself through a theology course at King’s College, London. He was ordained and served his first curacies in working-class parishes in London, notably St Anne’s, South Lambeth, where the vicar, Father Morris, put socialist principles into practice and preached an embryonic liberation theology. On his days off Maxted worked for the Social Democratic Federation, touring London with the Clarion van.

A burly former boilermaker, Maxted could not have made a greater contrast with the patrician Conrad Noel, with his aristocratic connections and matinée idol looks. Noel tends to get all the attention, as though he was the only priest preaching socialism. Maxted might have lacked Noel’s gift for theatre, but when it came to preaching socialism he was in a class of his own. During his time at Tilty, he held a public meeting every Saturday evening either in the nearby, intransigently Tory market town of Great Dunmow or on the green on the outskirts of his own parish. Standing on a box, without any amplification, he addressed the large crowd that invariably assembled, mainly in order to barrack him. He also sometimes invited speakers from the Independent Labour Party to these meetings.

Such were the feelings aroused by the ‘socialist vicar’, verbal abuse sometimes turned into physical assault. On 5 November 1909, Maxted was burned in effigy at Great Dunmow’s Guy Fawkes Night. Where Noel concentrated on recreating an imagined medieval community at Thaxted, Maxted campaigned for council-funded housing for farm workers to replace the leaking hovels in which many of them lived, even on the estates of his patron. He stood as a candidate for Essex County Council, coming second to his Tory opponent, and when, at harvest time in 1914, the local farm workers went on strike for better pay and the right to join a union, he went round the villages encouraging them. (As far as I know there is no evidence that Noel appeared in support of the agricultural labourers.) The outbreak of the First World War brought the strike to a halt.

During the war, Maxted fell silent, protesting only against the use of schoolboys to replace the farm workers who had left to join the fighting. In 1918 he swapped parishes with a vicar from Bristol, and in 1922, after a brief and stormy ministry in New Zealand, he and his family migrated to the US, where they became American citizens. As a republican who had chafed at serving under the king as supreme governor of the Church of England, perhaps in his role as a minister of the Episcopal Church he relished praying instead for the president of the republic. He died in Houston in 1966, aged 92.