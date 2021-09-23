David Harsent

How this pale dawn light floods in from the skyline.

How it seems almost at times to fail as if it might

fall back to midnight’s deep blue-black: as if it should.

I am given over to dreams that say what’s mine is mine.

I dreamt I was at this window and here I am:

not dreaming, or so I think, though something stays.

Dream has its flow, pain its own song to sing.

Rain sets a long graze on the glass. I know

nothing can come of this and this will pass.

*

My father is walking the boundary, lost and found

in death much as in life. He takes his time

on unfamiliar ground. He has his faithful wife

to hand: army-issue Lee-Enfield 4 Mk II, his wound

half-healed and open to the air. He’d like

to down the roosting birds in turn and hold

their corpses as they cool. What to repair his soul?

From first to last, cruelly used and cruel.

What to restore all that was filched from him and lost?

*

Sea-ice or lightplay? It gets to the door – or will, if not today.

Roar of a bull-seal stranded, cry of a red knot stranded.

Whatever was rare is dead. All else is set to fail.

Whistles and drums: armies of Armageddon nose to tail,

each acronym a blood-pact, each flag a shroud.

Hucksters work the slums: bring in death’s entr’acte

where the poor die drunk and laughing, where flesh for hire

goes broken to its bed, where children spew the air …

Lightplay as token. The skyline shrinks. The weather worsens.