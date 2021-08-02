Ange Mlinko

I like – don’t you? – that it has an insect tattooed

in its sanctum sanctorum, a suitor’s pseud.

That’s one aspect of its ghostliness, its moon-tones,



its utter prescience, not to mention cojones.



For if those speckles don’t answer to the footprints

of insects tramping through the moondust

of its pollen, I don’t know what its six headdresses



are for, or what their iodine-and-moonlight tint redresses.



Nor why each of those hexa-heads tricks

in a slightly different direction, and mimics

a Demoiselles d’Avignon tableau



modulating to monstrousness from beauty.



Or say they mimic a mother’s uncanny abilities,

such as vision in 360 degrees

(since this was a Mother’s Day gift



which required equal parts extravagance and thrift).



Or say that the gift of a moth orchid

to the mother from her kid

encrypts something of her lonely midnight vigils,



the moon in varying dosages like Advils . . .



Because its soft tints and moon-tones

combine with its etymological cojones

to represent the parent who must hybridise



both mother and father in her kids’ eyes.