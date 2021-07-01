John Burnside

Aubade

(In memoriam J.P.)

Morning in lockdown. Shadows in the yard,

Quink-blue and gradually

shifting, like those eels we used to see

above the weir, thick

whipcords of lust

and instinct, surging

headlong through the mystery of grass.

Forty years on, but all I have to do

is close my eyes to see you

cycling to Cherry Hinton in that dust-grey

skirt you used to wear, the dawn light

following the river back to town

– and every summer

proximate, since then,

though you were gone

before the mist set in

and anyway, it wasn’t what we thought:

the true romance

was place, the faint

continuum of rain

on Byron’s Pool, the passing

moment, when an owl skimmed overhead

and left me here, years

later, half a mile

of buddleia and birdsong to the nearest

traffic, threads

of damp along the walls,

but warmer than the house I thought

would shield me: first sun

streaming through the trees,

no I, no us, but just beyond the fence,

a skylark in the near field, flush with song.

A Footnote to Colossians

For ye are dead, and your life is hid.

St Paul

Let us remember

the stillborn: how they

cede their places here

with such good grace

that no one ever

speaks of them

again.

In school,

we placed them, carefully,

in Limbo,

deep in the folds of smoke

and snowfall, where

their names would never

find them:

pagan, now,

and immaterial,

like phantoms,

or that boy I sometimes saw

in polaroids,

the one they said was me.