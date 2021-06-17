Ferdinand Mount writes that ‘the PM is surrounded by toadies he appointed, and alternative sources of criticism are silenced or sidelined,’ giving as an example the ‘sceptical advice’ on weapons of mass destruction ‘proffered by Dr Brian Jones, head of the nuclear, biological, chemical, technical intelligence branch of the Defence Intelligence Staff’ before the ‘dodgy dossier’ on Iraq’s WMD was published in September 2002 (LRB, 6 May).

In the LRB of 17 October 2002 I discussed the dossier along with Khidhir Hamza’s Saddam’s Bombmaker. I reached a stronger conclusion than Jones: ‘The nuclear threat from Iraq is … significantly less now than it was in 1991.’ But Hamza had worked in Iraq’s nuclear programme and, having been spirited out of Iraq by the CIA, was telling anyone who would listen that Iraq ‘will have the nuclear bomb in months’ unless Saddam was overthrown.

Sometimes the truth can be as deceptive as a lie. Hamza told a US Senate committee that ‘with more than ten tons of uranium and one ton of slightly enriched uranium … in its possession, Iraq has enough to generate the needed bomb-grade uranium for three nuclear weapons by 2005.’ True, but Iraq would need to have the capacity to enrich uranium before it could make those weapons. US senators and British MPs could not be expected to know that. The CIA and MI6 did know, yet presented the fact that ‘Iraq has 11 tons of low-enriched uranium’ as proof of its wish to build nuclear bombs, when what it really shows is that without a working enrichment plant, Iraq was incapable of building bombs at all.

Mount quotes Sir Richard Dearlove, the head of MI6, saying after discussions with the CIA in Washington that ‘the intelligence and facts were being fixed around the policy.’ So they were. Any fact would do if it helped make the case for war. For example, Saddam did have a nuclear weapons programme in the 1980s, until it was terminated by the coalition forces under US command in the first Gulf War. The CIA found it easy enough to quote facts from that time as if they still applied in 2002. Iraq did, for example, buy uranium from Niger in the 1980s. It didn’t buy any in the 1990s, yet Iraq’s purchase of uranium from Niger was one of the principal reasons given in the dodgy dossier for going to war.