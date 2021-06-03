Vidyan Ravinthiran

(or Florence C. Robinson)

– a scaled-down copy of a

‘full rigged New England clipper’;

or, ‘a direct descendant

of an early

19th-century British naval brig’;

that Valvai thoni

plied long-known

Tamil sea routes; made port

from Cochin to Vizhakapattinam, Aden to Rangoon;

carried rice, spice, tiles and timber

(sandalwood, teak),

tobacco and dried fish;

was purchased, for as much

paper money

as filled the back

‘of an ancient open Buick’;

sailed the Pamban Channel

to Colombo;

arrived in Gloucester, Mass., in August 1938:

her pilgrim crew,

‘turbaned, beskirted’, clomb the yards barefoot

– ‘a fine lot of men, too,

if you treated them right and respected their beliefs’ –

singing ‘lusty sea chanties

in an in-

congruous’ – fine word, incongruous! –

‘biblical English’.