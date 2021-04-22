Vol. 43 No. 8 · 22 April 2021
Poem

Too Much Information

Rae Armantrout

130 words

                        1

Dears,

the backwards-facing S,
a decoration in the iron rail,
was here when I came,
with its extra curlicues
at each end,
and a miniature
version of itself
like a foetus
affixed to its middle.

I’m telling you more, perhaps,
than you need to know.

The sun on the rail’s
inner curves
is a private matter,
something like love,
despite the roar
of the nearby freeway.

I mix love up with safety.

                        2

It’s hard to come by good
ideas
while California
goes up in flames.

It’s hard to have
a new idea
when temps in LA
rival those in Iran.

I can’t say anything
more original than:
‘Gender Reveal Party
Sparks Massive Wildfire’
in tinder-dry forest.

                        3

You never know
what will matter next.

Pack everything.

