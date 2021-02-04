Robert Crawford

Who can see the green earth any more

As she was by the sources of Time?

Who imagines her fields as they lay

In the sunshine, unworn by the plough?

Matthew Arnold, ‘The Future’

Barley field, cut, dried,

Brewed, poured, you’re so garrulous

Long after you’ve gone.

Old English riddle from the Exeter Book

I

1

What rutting beast snorts

‘Let me give you some pointers’

Then trots through the mist?

2

In the beginning

Was the Word, and the Word was

Parsed into creatures.

3

I am a hunter

Until the moment comes when

My quarry is milk.

4

My females are brown,

My males are black, though always

My song is pink, pink.

5

Seduced by AI,

We’re already impatient

With a frail, old world.

6

We are baptised now

By our total immersion

In Loch Computer.

7

In a data trice

We glean the harvest that’s kept

Ravelled inside light.

II

8

You get off my land

Up in the air as I heave

You out of the nest.

9

My elongation

Approaches its apogee

In legs, neck and ears.

10

All soar and wingspan,

What idiot would want to

Hang me round their neck?

11

I gulp flies. I fly

South for the winter, darting,

Overtaking spring.

III

12

The greatest gift

Is to fuse the riddle with

The riddle’s answer.

13

We somehow lost touch.

How could we have forgotten

All our neighbours’ names?

14

Our lives together

Are not easy, but they are

Our lives together.

15

You can lead a horse

To water, then patiently

Sit and watch it drink.

IV

16

Each morning, to wash,

I pack my trunk with water

Then hose myself down.

17

I lie wise in lochs,

But, having coursed through ocean,

I will jump for joy.

18

I eat another,

Then another colonist

Ad infinitum.

19

I relish the buzz,

The highs, but I relish most

That sting in my tail.

V

20

I am a sly, red

Machiavelli, barking

And stinking of heat.

21

To target cancer

Needs precise calibration

And a hinted kiss.

22

Haiku are pollen,

Bright angels danced off

The head of a pin.

23

I feather my nest

With dazzling embezzled coins

And worthless tinfoil.

24

The chuckie-skimmer’s

Wrist-flick teaches us the art

Of letting things go.

VI

25

Hop light, hop light, off

I go, green as a soldier,

But always singing.

26

Wherever we are

We love the sand, earth or sea

Which is almost ours.

27

Affectionately,

I’ll lead you a merry dance

Or just a short walk.

VII

28

Always time to flit:

Even when I’m upside down

My ears miss nothing.

29

Each ear of wheat hears.

You only have to listen

To each ear of wheat.

VIII

30

I eat anything

But am an unwanted guest

Whose gift is famines.

31

Lord, save us from jets

And smug, breathless SUVs

And meat; but not yet.

IX

32

A small island bird

Drops its shadow on the sand

Then dives to find it.

33

True eloquence is

The Down’s Syndrome boy ringing

The old abbey bell.

X

34

Dogs run rings round us.

We rise damp, rank and matted.

We need a good shave.

35

Exhibitionist,

Swinger, I fondle my tool

And look quite like you.

36

All through school and work

I clouded plate-glass windows

With my bated breath.

37

Knitting in summer –

Intricately odd, useless

Until winter comes.

XI

38

My game’s playing dead.

I can’t for the life of me

Think how to wake up.

39

The future was not

The Citroën Deux Chevaux.

It was two horses.

40

Bounce! Bounce! Bounce! Bounce! Bounce!

Oh God – a manic depressive

With a baby on board.

41

Noah’s saddest beast

Crossed continents, arriving

Alone at the ark.

XII

42

Wink to the mirror:

You have never looked better

Since a day ago.

43

Just like the ocean

The Large Hadron Collider

Flexes with the moon.

44

I’m saving myself

For a very long journey:

God gave me the hump.

45

Eternal start-up,

Organic light emitter,

Hallowed be thy name.

XIII

46

My pelt is Tipp-Ex.

I’m the tip of the iceberg.

I go with the floe.

47

In black and white prints

I’m just too photogenic,

Fellating bamboo.

48

Each day is a gift,

Though not quite, as it once was,

So freely given.

XIV

49

Greedy big shitter,

I fool you, following wakes

Of fishing boats home.

50

We learn from mirrors

That we are unknowable

Even to ourselves.

51

I move small mountains,

Travelling on a subway

Of my own design.

52

With bright, hair-fine wires

The earliest LEDs

Wove a nest of gold.

53

We want the wisdom

Caught fast in the uncluttered

Nonchalance of light.

XV

54

I am fleet of foot,

Carrying everywhere

These four lucky feet.

55

Main man, I’m the king.

In my pride I’m the show-off.

Pure dental. All mouth.

56

Each sunrise makes sure

The work of enlightenment

Continues unquenched.

XVI

57

God is both the word

And the white paper on which

The word is written.

58

Just for an instant

Liberté, égalité,

The freeing of light.

XVII

59

I sound like a toy,

But believe me, friend, this here’s

No baby’s rattle.

60

Do Wittgenstein’s shrewd

‘Family resemblances’

Make wild beasts our kin?

61

Leather, I lie flat,

Counting my teeth, and just may

See you, in a while.

XVIII

62

The moon teaches us

Weird originality

Would be a mistake.

63

What is it, honey,

Where is it, honey, oh, please

Lead me right to it.

64

‘Art’s origins lie

Deep in the farming songs

Of seed-time.’ (Bashō)

65

All day and all night

Without wool, wheel or needles,

I’m an old weaver.

66

Serene and buoyant

Over Roshven’s mountain range

Floats the harvest moon.