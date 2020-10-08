Rae Armantrout

Finalist
Nothing to see here.
Pine cones litter
the gutters.
Whose turn is it
to blow on the mirror,
mama?
*
Each pushes forward
in her wild eagerness
to take part
in a ritual.
‘Is this that thing
about fireflies?’
Maybe.
*
We use similes to show
things are connected –
and they are,
just not in the ways we say.
*
A hole in fresh dirt
surrounded by orange cones
into which
a crow peers,
hops sideways,
then peers again.
*
‘These wildlife finalists
will take your breath away.’
Startle Reflex
1
Ford’s robodogs
roam the factory floor
and enjoy a good
belly-rub.
*
People are startled to discover
that their inner monologues
are ghost-written.
*
A sentence that once made sense
and now does not
appears haunted.
*
Experts are surprised to learn
sparrows across North America
have changed their tune.
*
‘Let’s just make it to the end.’
2
Everyone’s riveted
by the shock
of the disaster victims,
the way they search
for words.
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.