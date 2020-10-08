Vol. 42 No. 19 · 8 October 2020

Two Poems

Rae Armantrout

157 words

Finalist

Nothing to see here.

Pine cones litter
the gutters.

Whose turn is it
to blow on the mirror,
mama?

*

Each pushes forward
in her wild eagerness
to take part
in a ritual.

‘Is this that thing
about fireflies?’

Maybe.

*

We use similes to show
things are connected –

and they are,
just not in the ways we say.

*

A hole in fresh dirt
surrounded by orange cones
into which
a crow peers,
hops sideways,
then peers again.

*

‘These wildlife finalists
will take your breath away.’

Startle Reflex

1

Ford’s robodogs
roam the factory floor
and enjoy a good
belly-rub.

*

People are startled to discover
that their inner monologues
are ghost-written.

*

A sentence that once made sense
and now does not
appears haunted.

*

Experts are surprised to learn
sparrows across North America
have changed their tune.

*

‘Let’s just make it to the end.’

2

Everyone’s riveted
by the shock

of the disaster victims,

the way they search
for words.

