Rae Armantrout

Finalist

Nothing to see here.

Pine cones litter

the gutters.

Whose turn is it

to blow on the mirror,

mama?

*

Each pushes forward

in her wild eagerness

to take part

in a ritual.

‘Is this that thing

about fireflies?’

Maybe.

*

We use similes to show

things are connected –

and they are,

just not in the ways we say.

*

A hole in fresh dirt

surrounded by orange cones

into which

a crow peers,

hops sideways,

then peers again.

*

‘These wildlife finalists

will take your breath away.’

Startle Reflex

1

Ford’s robodogs

roam the factory floor

and enjoy a good

belly-rub.

*

People are startled to discover

that their inner monologues

are ghost-written.

*

A sentence that once made sense

and now does not

appears haunted.

*

Experts are surprised to learn

sparrows across North America

have changed their tune.

*

‘Let’s just make it to the end.’

2

Everyone’s riveted

by the shock

of the disaster victims,

the way they search

for words.